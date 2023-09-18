Are Crocs being banned from airports?

Crocs shoes have grown massively in popularity and many fans of the foam shoes might be distressed by a rumour that they are being banned in some public places.

The clog-shaped foam shoes have become a mainstay in fashion culture thanks to celebrity endorsements and the notorious levels of comfort they provide.

It is thanks to their comfort that many people choose to wear them on long flights and on shopping trips where they will be on their feet a lot.

But, rumours have begun spreading online that the shoes are being banned in places like airports and malls.

One post on X/Twitter, claimed: “Crocs are Being Banned from Airports, Train Stations and Shopping Centres.”

Another said: “Many places like airports, train stations, and malls have now banned them on escalators with posted warnings.”

“Crocs have been banned from escalators in some airports, train stations and shopping centres after a series of scary incidents,” alleged another post.

Is the Crocs ban rumour true?

Thankfully, the rumours that Crocs are being banned in airports and train stations are not true and you are free to keep wearing them wherever you choose.

However, in the past, warnings about escalators and Crocs have been issued it was revealed in 2006 by ABC that children wearing them were having their feet sucked into the edge of escalators.

The report detailed a scary incident in which a child damaged her toe. Other reports have revealed that children have lost their toes and even damaged the ligaments in their legs after their Crocs were pulled down the side of an escalator.

