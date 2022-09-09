Everyone around the world, including companies, are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and honoring her in whatever way they can, including CrossFit who dedicated a workout to the Queen.

On Instagram, the fitness company's UK handle announced they would make their workout of the day in honor of the Queen.

To commemorate her 70 years as Queen, they asked people to begin with 70 jumping lunges then move to six rounds of two muscle-ups as "2/6 and 6/2 in 1952 and 1953 respectively are the dates that 1) Elizabeth succeeded the throne and 2) was officially crowned."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The workout also included a one minute silent rest and 96 double unders to signify her age at death.

Every number corresponded to a significant one in Queen Elizabeth II's life.

Other companies like Playmobil, Funky Pigeon, Currys, Pizza Express, and more paid tribute to the Queen in some unexpected posts.

But people found the workout particularly strange given the grim circumstances.

"Right, we've got a winner. This is the worst one," Laura wrote.

"This is so unhinged," Rach tweeted.

CrossFit UK previously posted a workout of the day in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

"It seems only fitting that this workout should now be made into a tribute WOD to celebrate her life," they wrote in their Instagram post.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

