The world has been paying its respects after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after the monarch died at the age of 96.
Tributes in the UK were led by the likes of Daniel Craig, who performed as James Bond alongside the Queen at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony.
He told PA: “I, like so many, was deeply saddened by the news today and my thoughts are with the royal family, those she loved and all those who loved her.”
Other stars to pay tribute to the monarch included Elton John, Mick Jagger, Sir Mo Farah and Helen Mirren.
Paddington Bear, the fictional character who appeared in the heartwarming sketch to mark the Platinum Jubilee, also had an emotional message, writing: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”
Who has been paying tribute to the late monarch?Twitter/Getty
Some of the tributes, though, came from people and brands that people definitely weren’t expecting.
There have been a whole host of messages from companies and figures which have left people with mixed emotions.
Everyone from Ann Summers to Crazy Frog has been getting in on the act – see a selection below.
\u201cIt's tough right now so I'll be taking any and all of the most insane tributes to Her Majesty that you've seen in the wild. I'll start.\u201d— The author, S\u00e9amas O'Reilly (@The author, S\u00e9amas O'Reilly) 1662667905
\u201cWe are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Funky Pigeon team would like to extend its deepest sympathies to The Royal Family and all grieving her loss at this time.\u201d— Funky Pigeon (@Funky Pigeon) 1662665477
\u201cWe're deeply saddened by the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. As well as celebrating her life and her example, we want to offer our sympathies to everyone who has been affected by this news.\u201d— Currys (@Currys) 1662662858
\u201cWe are saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected by this news.\n\nAs a mark of respect during this time of national mourning we will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings.\u201d— Met Office (@Met Office) 1662715241
\u201cShrek\u2019s Adventure! London joins millions of mourners around the UK and the world in paying tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II.\n \nUnited in our loss \u2013 we give thanks for a life of extraordinary service to this country, the Commonwealth and the wider world.\u201d— Shrek's Adventure! (@Shrek's Adventure!) 1662663807
\u201cThis is the most out of touch thing I've ever seen lmao\nNow I'm expecting them m/inting a whole bunch of n/f/ts of the queen funko pop as a commemorative thing\u201d— \ud83d\udd1eMonster Ultra Piss\ud83d\udd1e (@\ud83d\udd1eMonster Ultra Piss\ud83d\udd1e) 1662710671
There were, though, countless touching tributes as the world celebrated the life of the monarch.
“My condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time. The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many. Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life,” tweeted British Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah.
Helen Mirren, who played Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen, offered her condolences on Instagram. “I am proud to be an Elizabethan,” she wrote. “We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”
