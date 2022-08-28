Primary school teacher hits back at trolls who say her outfits are ‘inappropriate’

A primary school teacher from New Jersey has been hit by online trolls who claim her outfits and Instagram account are "inappropriate."

The woman, who goes by the username @toyboxdollz/ online, has amassed almost a million followers. She shares photos in and outside the classroom, hiding the children's identities.

The teacher's Instagram page has been inundated with people blasting her posts, with one saying: "I mean, as a teacher, why even post this?"

Another said: "You’re in a classroom taking Instagram pictures with your a** out?"

A third added: "I love it, but it's just not appropriate for school."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Some users jumped to her defence, urging people to leave the teacher alone. One user said: "Her body or pictures does not take away from her teaching skills. Also, kids do not care about that; they just want to make friends and create art."



Another said: "Crazy how parents want body shaming and bullying addressed in schools, however body shame and bully this teacher."

The teacher has since hit back at critics who have said "some crazy, mean stuff."

In the 14-minute video, she said: "I teach babies, and there are no haters in the classroom thinking of that."









"I’m a really, really good teacher," she continued. "I had students emailing me during the summer asking me for homework. They love art. I love teaching art. I love working with children to create art.”



One famous fan created a video claiming that people were trying to get her fired "because she's too sexy."

Rapper Fat Joe (real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena) made a YouTube video discussing the "beautiful" teacher.

"I say let the woman be great," he said. "Can you fire somebody for their looks? Can you fire a teacher that’s ugly? How can you fire a teacher because she bad?"

Indy100 reached out to the teacher for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.