A customer at a pub complained about a restaurant ignoring the table's allergies - and the pub boss decided to pull up CCTV footage to prove just how much she'd eaten.

The Old House At Home in Walsall, West Midlands, usually receives rave reviews on Trip Advisor.

But this winter it received a review which claimed that "nothing was as promised and food was provided with no assurance that the allergies had been catered for".

"Saddest thing is that they will not acknowledge these issues and choose to ignore them. Someone may have died had they eaten an item they were allergic to....HAVE TRIED TO CONTACT THEM - but - NO RESPONSE to date," the person wrote.

However, Adam, the General Manager at Old House, responded - by pulling up CCTV footage to see how much she ate.

He said the customer's "allergy requirements were met and noted on the buffet," and that they ate "three plates full" of food when he looked at the restaurant's CCTV.

"I'm very sorry that you felt the need to write this review, particularly as you had contact from us via email and phone call to try and resolve your quarrels. All your noted allergy requirements were met and noted on the buffet," Adam wrote.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The food cannot have been that bad as you had [three]plate full of it as far as my CCTV shows, so I am unsure what you are trying to achieve… I am satisfied that we went beyond the norm for your buffet because of the allergen requests," he continued.

Adam also added that the company has tried to communicate and resolve the issue, but the customer did nothing but "slander" them "on review websites with false information."

As stated above, the review seems to directly contrast with other reviews of the establishment, which say it's very "hospitable and welcoming."

"Love this place the staff are very friendly, and the food is great and very reasonable prices will [definitely] return," read another comment.

Indy100 reached out to Old House At Home for comment.

This isn't the only pub to have a clap back to adverse responses.

The Trent Navigation in Nottingham provided an awesome response after facing backlash on Facebook for announcing that it was going to be open on Christmas Day between 12 noon and 3pm for anyone who wanted to stop by.

"Given the difficulty we’re all facing during this pandemic, there is a mental health crisis bubbling away under the surface and throw this in with loneliness at this time of year and it can be incredibly difficult for some, especially those without close family and friends to share the big day with," they wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.