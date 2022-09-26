The First Ever Popeyes Is Opening in the UK
Video

An opportunity can come knocking, even at a drive-thru.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, a customer asked for a job at a Popeyes drive-thru window.

And this was all after she was told the location was “short-staffed” and that she couldn’t get her chicken for another hour.

TikToker @thoroughbred_84 filmed the incident, in which she and her partner attempted to get some of the Louisiana-style fried chicken at the drive-thru.

The video started showing the couple being told that their Popeyes drive-thru location doesn’t open until 11am.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The TikToker’s partner, standing outside the car, is almost sure that the drive-thru location is supposed to be open an hour earlier at 10am.

“Ma’am, we’re short-staffed, so we don’t open until 11am,” the drive-thru worker says.

In a turn of events, the partner outside the car then asked for a job to help speed up the process.

"Can I have a job then? Because I’m hungry,” she said before adding that she tried to apply for a role on Popeye’s website, but it kept telling her there was a “server error.”

The woman behind the drive-thru speaker asks her to “come to the window.”

“You wanna interview me now?” the customer asks, to which the worker responds: “Yup.”

“Look at this fool,” @thoroughbred_84 says as she chuckles and pulls around to the next window of the drive-thru to get a shot of her companion standing at Popeyes drive-thru window, seemingly getting her interview.

@thoroughbred_84

#fyp #foryou #funny #viral #lesbian #🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok the things she do for chicken. #

People took to the video’s comment section to share their joy and amusement at what they saw.

One person wrote: “People like this always impress me. Go-getters. She may be there now, but I swear she’ll be successful with that mindset.”

“I love this! My response when people complain about wait times is ‘then you apply and help,’ and she actually did. YES! Be a solution!” another added.

A third wrote: “This is goooollllldddd. I hope to god she becomes store manager and district one day. This would be the funniest start.”

Fortunately, nothing the hungry customer did was in vain.

According to @thoroughbred_84, her partner got the job and “free food” from the people at the drive-thru.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shows her partner celebrating the new job as she walks out of the Popeye’s building into the car.

Speaking to the camera, she says: “Yes, I got the job. I start Monday 8 o’clock. Woo, woo!”

Indy100 reached out to @thoroughbred_84 via TikTok comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)