Nearly two years after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077’s developers, CD Projekt Red announced that the game has now sold over 20m copies.
The news came after Cyberpunk’s player base saw a significant resurgence after the release of a tie-in Netflix show that’s been well received by fans and non-fans alike, leading to new players picking up the game for the first time.
\u201cWith the massive spike in new players following Edgerunners and the 1.6 patch, I think it\u2019s safe to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is going through a renaissance right now. \ud83d\udc4c\u201d— Jack Holleworth | #Shantaember (@Jack Holleworth | #Shantaember) 1664132828
Cyberpunk 2077 was one of 2020’s most notorious game releases due to frequent bugs and crashes on consoles to the point PlayStation had to remove the game from their online store. Now, it seems the game’s fortunes have reversed.
\u201cOver 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night City \u2013 partying with Jackie and getting to know Johnny, driving around with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry\u2019s songs.\n\nThank you and we hope to see you all in the Afterlife!\u201d— Cyberpunk 2077 (@Cyberpunk 2077) 1664378304
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a Japanese anime set in the same world as the game, with a complete cast of new and returning characters. It’s already been well received since its ten-episode run was first released on 13 September.
Ever since the anime debuted, Cyberpunk 2077 has rocketed back up the Steam charts, recently surpassing 1 million daily players, a big feat for any game, let alone one that came out two years ago.
\u201cCyberpunk 2077 just passed the ALL TIME Steam Peak Concurrent Players for The Witcher 3\n\nCyberpunk: 104,827\nThe Witcher 3 (all time peak): 103,329\n\nAbsolutely nuts. Nearly 2 years after launch Cyberpunk has more people playing it right now on Steam than The Witcher 3 has ever had\u201d— Benji-Sales (@Benji-Sales) 1664023031
While Edgerunners’s success has also played a big part, it’s also thought that recent performance patches and upcoming downloadable content with Keanu Reeves set to return have also had an impact on the game’s second lease of life.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Teaserwww.youtube.com
The Quest director who worked on the game, Paweł Sasko, recently responded to fans on his Twitch stream about the game’s notoriously troubled launch.
“To have this moment of people liking something that we did is a bit unreal that finally, people are appreciating it,” Paweł told viewers as he held back tears.
“...It’s good to be back. It’s f****** good to be back, you know?”
