Nearly two years after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077’s developers, CD Projekt Red announced that the game has now sold over 20m copies.

The news came after Cyberpunk’s player base saw a significant resurgence after the release of a tie-in Netflix show that’s been well received by fans and non-fans alike, leading to new players picking up the game for the first time.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of 2020’s most notorious game releases due to frequent bugs and crashes on consoles to the point PlayStation had to remove the game from their online store. Now, it seems the game’s fortunes have reversed.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a Japanese anime set in the same world as the game, with a complete cast of new and returning characters. It’s already been well received since its ten-episode run was first released on 13 September.

Ever since the anime debuted, Cyberpunk 2077 has rocketed back up the Steam charts, recently surpassing 1 million daily players, a big feat for any game, let alone one that came out two years ago.

While Edgerunners’s success has also played a big part, it’s also thought that recent performance patches and upcoming downloadable content with Keanu Reeves set to return have also had an impact on the game’s second lease of life.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Teaser www.youtube.com

The Quest director who worked on the game, Paweł Sasko, recently responded to fans on his Twitch stream about the game’s notoriously troubled launch.

“To have this moment of people liking something that we did is a bit unreal that finally, people are appreciating it,” Paweł told viewers as he held back tears.

“...It’s good to be back. It’s f****** good to be back, you know?”

