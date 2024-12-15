Viral
Dachshunds don Santa suits and festive hats for Hyde Park Sausage Dog Walk

Dachshunds wore fancy dress for the annual Hyde Park Sausage Walk in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Dachshunds sporting Santa suits, elf costumes and Christmas tree hats took to the streets of London in the annual Hyde Park Sausage Dog Walk.

Owners and their sausage dogs came together donning festive fancy dress to celebrate the season.

Dachshunds wearing a green Santa suit as it is helped by his ownerOne dog wore a green Santa suit for the festive walk around Hyde Park (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Dachshund wearing a mini Santa Claus on his backOne sausage dog carried a mini Santa Claus on his back (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Sausage dogs wears red Santa suitThis dachshund was dressed in a full body Santa suit for the walk (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Red was a popular colour this year with many four-legged friends suited up in Santa capes and hoods.

Dog running in Santa capeRed was a popular colour at the annual Hyde Park Sausage Dog Walk (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Hyde Park Sausage WalkThree dachshunds in Santa outfits and matching bonnets at the walk (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Sausage dog wearing Santa suitSanta suits were a popular choice among sausage dog owners (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

One dog was dressed in a classic elf suit while a pair of canines wore matching Christmas tree hats topped with a yellow star.

Sausage dog dressed in an elf suitOne canine was dressed in an elf suit for the annual Hyde Park Sausage Dog Walk (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Two dachshunds wearing matching Christmas tree hatsTwo dachshunds wear matching Christmas tree hats (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Others were styled in sparkling, blue tinsel wrapped around their neck.

Dachshund wearing blue tinsel around its neckThis sausage dog was styled in blue tinsel (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Meanwhile, others opted for a more subdued look choosing cosy, tasteful Christmas jumpers.

Sausage dog wearing cosy giraffe-themed jumperThis dachshund appears unsure about what its costume is meant to be (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Sausage dog dressed in grey, red and white Christmas jumperSome sausage dogs wore Christmas jumpers for the annual Hyde Park Walk (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Prizes for the top three best-dressed dogs will be awarded at the Physical Energy statue in Kensington Gardens.

