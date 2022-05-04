On Tuesday, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member during a stand-up set and the internet reacted exactly as expected, with jokes and memes.

Chappelle, 48, was performing stand-up for the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In the middle of his performance, an audience member armed with a weapon rushed the stage and tried to attack Chappelle.

Footage from the incident shows the man attempting to tackle Chappelle before being chased, captured, and restrained by security.

The comedian was unharmed, however, it seems the attacker was not so lucky. A video post-incident shows the man's arm bent in a peculiar fashion as he is lifted into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Although the incident was frightening, Chappelle tried to maintain his composure and continue the show by introducing the next act.



The comedian attempted to joke about the situation, saying he "stomped" a man who attacked him backstage and that he "was a trans man," a call back to an earlier comment Chappelle made about feeling attacked by transgender people

Last year, Chappelle was heavily criticized as transphobic for making jokes about gender and transgender people in his Netflix comedy special, The Closer.

Chappelle was one of more than 100 comedians who participated in the Netflix Is a Joke festival. Other comedians like Chris Rock, Seth Rogan, and more participated.

Many people noted the similarities between the attack and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Earlier in the set, Chappelle spoke about the incident between the two, and later after the attack, Rock came on stage to ask, "was that Will Smith?"

The attacker has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, according to theNew York Times. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.



It is unclear why he attacked Chappelle or if he sustained any major injuries.

