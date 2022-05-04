On Tuesday, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member during a stand-up set and the internet reacted exactly as expected, with jokes and memes.
Chappelle, 48, was performing stand-up for the Netflix is a Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In the middle of his performance, an audience member armed with a weapon rushed the stage and tried to attack Chappelle.
Footage from the incident shows the man attempting to tackle Chappelle before being chased, captured, and restrained by security.
Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The comedian was unharmed, however, it seems the attacker was not so lucky. A video post-incident shows the man's arm bent in a peculiar fashion as he is lifted into an ambulance on a stretcher.
People on social media joked about the incident, comparing the attacker's apparent injuries to cartoons and movies.
This how they did the dude that attacked Dave Chappellepic.twitter.com/X50xloUi5I— Luigi Stromboli (@Luigi Stromboli) 1651647193
Dude who attacked Dave Chappelle really ended his night looking like thispic.twitter.com/jFuAVIuWHX— Chrisimmons03 (@Chrisimmons03) 1651648593
Dave Chappelle and his security beating dude legs back stagepic.twitter.com/JEebSAq5V3— Brock Landers \ud83d\udca8 (@Brock Landers \ud83d\udca8) 1651648910
Dave Chappelle really left that man likepic.twitter.com/1KOHAZG8F1— \u2728Cosmic Emo\u2728 (@\u2728Cosmic Emo\u2728) 1651648334
Dis how Dave Chappelle and his security was whooping buddy:pic.twitter.com/9kM7hy5SoS— Mark\ud83c\udccf (@Mark\ud83c\udccf) 1651646278
Damn, they really messed up Dave Chappelle\u2019s attackerpic.twitter.com/ldnCVRdJ9c— Stream the Vote \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Stream the Vote \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1651648097
Although the incident was frightening, Chappelle tried to maintain his composure and continue the show by introducing the next act.
The comedian attempted to joke about the situation, saying he "stomped" a man who attacked him backstage and that he "was a trans man," a call back to an earlier comment Chappelle made about feeling attacked by transgender people
Last year, Chappelle was heavily criticized as transphobic for making jokes about gender and transgender people in his Netflix comedy special, The Closer.
All these people leave out the fact Dave Chappelle joked that it was a \u201ctrans man\u201d that ran on stage to beat him when we don\u2019t know who it was. All we know is that things are about to get worse in this country and have been getting worse for trans people and Dave encourages it— \u00c4lia Meth (@\u00c4lia Meth) 1651645335
Chappelle was one of more than 100 comedians who participated in the Netflix Is a Joke festival. Other comedians like Chris Rock, Seth Rogan, and more participated.
Many people noted the similarities between the attack and Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Earlier in the set, Chappelle spoke about the incident between the two, and later after the attack, Rock came on stage to ask, "was that Will Smith?"
Between Mike Tyson kicking the shit out of an obnoxious airplane passenger and Dave Chappelle sending someone to the hospital, I'm really digging this new trend of celebrities reminding people exactly who the hell they are dealing with.— Paul J. Spetrini (@Paul J. Spetrini) 1651648687
The attacker has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, according to theNew York Times. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
It is unclear why he attacked Chappelle or if he sustained any major injuries.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.