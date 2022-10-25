Honesty is refreshing...

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has announced the end of his podcast The Dave Portnoy Show saying it was "terrible."

While speaking with Barstool employees KFC and Big Cat on Barstool Rundown, Portnoy addressed the lack of shows for the last two weeks.

"I guess I should mention, I thought I was gonna do it, the Dave Portnoy show is in purgatory it is suspended indefinitely," Portnoy said. "I stopped it last week because, to be honest, it was terrible."

Portnoy clarified that the end of the show was not his nor co-host Eddie Farrer's fault, rather he felt they didn't have enough content.

Portnoy started the podcast in September 2020, it has run for 101 episodes.

The Barstool Sports founder said he felt the show was getting to be too similar to the Barstool Rundown podcast so he ceased recording for now.

"I was planning on changing it up to get celebrities outside of Barstool to do a rundown, like a weekly recap but then I was putting it together and it's like too similar to this," Portnoy explained.

"I don't know if it's coming back or when it's coming back, but I'm not going to do content that I know stinks," he added.

