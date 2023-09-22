The 29 best $78 airport food memes after columnists complaint goes viral

A conservative columnist in the United States has accidentally turned himself into a meme after complaining about a supposed meal that he paid for in Newark Airport which cost him $78.

David Brooks, who writes for the New York Times, tweeted an image of a burger, fries, salad and a beverage which he claimed cost him $78.

Brooks wrote on X/Twitter "This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible."

However, things soon backfired on Brooks after the restaurant itself, the 1911 Smokehouse Barbecue, noted that the tab was corrected but 80 per cent of the bill was made up of Brooks's drinks orders.

On Facebook, the venue wrote: "Looks like someone was knocking back some serious drinks - Bar tab was almost 80% and he's complaining about the cost of his meal. Keep drinking buddy - we get paid off everything."

The clapback has since been added as a community note to the post which continues to go viral.





In fact, it's gone so viral that the post has now spawned its own meme with others sharing mock images of meals that they pretended they paid $78 for.

Here are some of our favourites.













































































































If that wasn't bad enough for Brooks the restaurant are now selling their own D Brooks Special' which doesn't cost $78.













