The 29 best $78 airport food memes after columnists complaint goes viral

A conservative columnist in the United States has accidentally turned himself into a meme after complaining about a supposed meal that he paid for in Newark Airport which cost him $78.
David Brooks, who writes for the New York Times, tweeted an image of a burger, fries, salad and a beverage which he claimed cost him $78.
Brooks wrote on X/Twitter "This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible."
However, things soon backfired on Brooks after the restaurant itself, the 1911 Smokehouse Barbecue, noted that the tab was corrected but 80 per cent of the bill was made up of Brooks's drinks orders.
On Facebook, the venue wrote: "Looks like someone was knocking back some serious drinks - Bar tab was almost 80% and he's complaining about the cost of his meal. Keep drinking buddy - we get paid off everything."
The clapback has since been added as a community note to the post which continues to go viral.
In fact, it's gone so viral that the post has now spawned its own meme with others sharing mock images of meals that they pretended they paid $78 for.
Here are some of our favourites.
This meal cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Ben Collins (@Ben Collins) 1695314104
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— ITYSL memes \ud83d\udca6\ud83e\udd69 (@ITYSL memes \ud83d\udca6\ud83e\udd69) 1695350822
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible— Amanda (@Amanda) 1695377123
This meal just cost me $78 at Wellington Airport. This is why New Zealanders think the economy is terrible.— Dylan Reeve (@Dylan Reeve) 1695342722
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Brian Guest (@Brian Guest) 1695339637
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Bruce Springsteen! (Blogness) (@Bruce Springsteen! (Blogness)) 1695323783
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Devin Nunes\u2019 cow \ud83d\udc2e (@Devin Nunes\u2019 cow \ud83d\udc2e) 1695267593
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— JRR Jokien (@JRR Jokien) 1695310693
The disciples said therefore, "What is this that he sayeth?"\nAnd Jesus said "This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible."— Kevin Gannon (@Kevin Gannon) 1695320230
This meal of caviar and Ray Liotta's brain in a shallot / white win sauce just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Peter Labuza (@Peter Labuza) 1695325036
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Muppet History \ud83c\udf93 (@Muppet History \ud83c\udf93) 1695317675
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport and turned my parents into pigs. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Gina Ippolito (@Gina Ippolito) 1695355930
this meal just cost me 78 dollars at the newark airport. this is why americans think the economy is terrible.— Terminally Online Leftist \ud83e\udd42 (@Terminally Online Leftist \ud83e\udd42) 1695322163
this meal just cost me 78 dollars at the newark airport. this is why americans think the economy is terrible. #thanksbrandon— area milf with thoughts (@area milf with thoughts) 1695301727
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This man was more than happy to take my money. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Eric Stangel (@Eric Stangel) 1695323491
This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— \ud835\ude7d\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude91 \ud835\ude78\ud835\ude9c \ud835\ude77\ud835\ude8e\ud835\ude9b\ud835\ude8e \ud835\ude75\ud835\ude98\ud835\ude9b \ud835\ude78\ud835\ude9d (@\ud835\ude7d\ud835\ude8a\ud835\ude9c\ud835\ude91 \ud835\ude78\ud835\ude9c \ud835\ude77\ud835\ude8e\ud835\ude9b\ud835\ude8e \ud835\ude75\ud835\ude98\ud835\ude9b \ud835\ude78\ud835\ude9d) 1695311613
This meal of The Slops just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— Jenny (@Jenny) 1695326463
This native NJ fish meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.— This Is A Tool (@This Is A Tool) 1695336999
If that wasn't bad enough for Brooks the restaurant are now selling their own D Brooks Special' which doesn't cost $78.
