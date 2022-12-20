Man sparks debate after asking his Christmas guests to bring cash or their own food

Christmas is a time for sharing and caring, but it’s also a time that can hit people's wallets pretty hard.

Now, one man has found himself dividing the internet after causing controversy among his friends by adding a new rule for his annual Christmas party.

Explaining in a Reddit post, the man said that he and his wife host people every year for a festive gathering. This costs them around $500 a year.

Things are a little tighter for them in 2022 though, so he’s asking people to bring one dish with them, or contribute $20 in order to help with the party - a request whih has been called "selfish" by his friends.

The man wrote online: "Quick post, just trying to get opinions as my wife and I have gotten a lot of backlash over our annual holiday party. Every year, we hold a little soiree-type gathering at our house - there are usually 20-25 people who come. Nothing crazy. It's a mix of coworkers, family, and friends.



"Normally, we do all the cooking for 25 people, and it sets us back about $500-$600 (£410-£490) at the grocery store. This year, with money being a bit tighter, we've added some 'stipulations' to attending the party.

He added: "On the invites that we mailed out, we added that guests need to bring a dish with them to the party if they'd like to attend. We listed some potential dishes that they can bring, or they can bring their own creation. If not bringing a dish, the alternative would be paying $20 (£16) per guest, to help offset food costs.

"Out of the 27 people we invited this year, there were 6 people (friends of my wife and me) who had an issue with this in particular. None of them ended up RSVPing and when my wife reached out, they said that it was selfish to expect a dish from guests, and not considerate."

The post split opinion, with one writing: “Yeah I think that if they had maybe worded it differently or even been upfront about money being tighter, people would’ve been more understanding. Sometimes my friends and I either potluck or all cook together which is just as fun. That could’ve been an option.”

Another added: “NTA. Just don't get angry if people don't want to come.”

One more said: “NAH but I wouldn’t have asked for the money. That turns a fun get-together into an event with an entrance fee. Just changing the name from “Holiday Party” to “Holiday Potluck” and asking guests to bring a dish would have been enough.”

Another commented: “NTA potlucks are pretty common.. but YTA for expecting those who don't bring a dish to give you money.”

