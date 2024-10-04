No, Beyonce did not kidnap Sia as fake tweet resurfaces as a conspiracy theory

A viral conspiracy theory turned meme is making the rounds on social media and it involves Beyonce and Sia.

It all started when a fake photoshopped tweet was shared online with the edit suggesting it was shared from Sia's official X/Twitter account. Each of the letters from the nonsense tweet spelt: "Beyonce kidnapped me."

The tweet read: "Baby, everything your own nice cat eats. Kangaroo is dead, nowhere and purple penguins every day. My egg.”

That said, there is no evidence to suggest Sia ever posted such a statement – yet, the internet did what the internet does and ran with it.

"We stand with Sia," one gullible user responded, while another wrote: "My heart goes out to her family."

Fortunately, some users called out the stupidity, with one writing: "Some people should stop what they are smoking."

"I've been on X too long today," another fed-up person quipped as a third chimed in: "People be making stuff up."

The two stars seemingly have a professional relationship with Sia writing the Beyonce 2013 hit 'Pretty Hurts'.

In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Sia revealed working with Beyonce was like a "writing camp, essentially."

"She flies us all in and puts us all up. We all live in a house together — like five producers and five topline writers. She visits each room and will contribute and let us know what she’s feeling and what she’s not feeling," she said.

"Lyrically, melodically, anything. She’s very Frankenstein when she comes to songs. She’ll say, 'I like the verse from that. I like the pre-chorus from that. Can you try mixing it with that?'"

