The conclave has selected Cardinal Robert Prevost to be the next Pope of the Catholic Church and he is making history as the first American in the prestigious role.

The 69-year-old from Chicago has taken the papal name Leo XIV and the news of the new Pope was announced when white smoke billowed from a chimney on the Sistine Chapel on May 8. Pope Leo later appeared on the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, where he addressed the cheering crowd.

All in all, it took the conclave (133 cardinals) four rounds of voting across two days to decide on the new Pontiff who will succeed the late Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday.

World leaders have taken to social media to congratulate Pope Leo.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope,” US president Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, shared on X, formerly Twitter: "The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and around the world. I look forward to meeting the Holy Father soon."

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Ireland, I offer warm congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV," Taoisach Micheal Martin shared.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote: "Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate. Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians."

There has also been a lot of buzz surrounding the decision-making process, in particular thanks to the 2024 film Conclave, as people were keeping up to date with the proceedings online.

Therefore, there has been a lot of reaction to the news of the first American Pope - and plenty of memes too.

"Sorry to those of you who find out this way but," dedicated account Pope Crave posted.

Netflix shared a scene from Emily in Paris: "I'm from Chicago but I moved here for a job."



One person wrote: "They choose this pope bc Chicago is a walkable city."



"They’re gonna put a McDonald's in the Vatican," a second person joked.



Popeyes had a two-word response, putting a space in their name with "pope yes".



"THE NEW POPE IS FROM CHICAGO????" another person asked.



One user shared: "The new Pope has a degree in mathematics from Villanova University. This guy doesn’t just understand sin. He understands cos."



"THERES WHITE SMOKE!! BUT FOR WHO CHRIS KAMARA??"



"New Pope serving the body of Christ at mass," someone else jested with a photo of Chicago-style deep dish pizza.



"The Pope is from WHERE?"



"Early exit polls suggest the new pope did particularly well with male voters aged 45-79."



"Donald Trump is no longer the most powerful American in the world," an unofficial Larry the Cat account pointed out.



"The Pope from Chicago receiving a message from God," with a still from The Bear, which is set in Chicago.



"New Pope on Trisha Paytas’ birthday.. It’s actually getting ridiculous," another user highlighted as the social media star's birthday is on May 8.

While others have also noted how Paytas' eldest daughter, Malibu Barbie, shares the same birthday as Pope Leo, both born on September 14.

"Smart play for the Vatican to go with an American Pope to avoid tariffs."

Elsewhere, how much will the newly elected Pope Leo XIV get paid? and reporter jokes cardinals are 'rawdogging' the conclave without any tech.

