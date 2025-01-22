We're just days into the Trump presidency and already a number of pages on LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive rights and information in Spanish have been removed from the official White House website, GLAAD reports.

Keywords such as “lesbian,” “bisexual,” “gay," “sexual orientation,” “gender identity,” and related terms are no longer accessible on WhiteHouse.gov.

Under the search term “transgender," there are two search results titled "Initial Rescissions Of Harmful Executive Orders And Actions" and "Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism And Restoring Biological Truth To The Federal Government" about Trump's anti-trans executive order.

When you search for “LGBTQ” no results appear on the site, according to GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organisation.

"President Trump claims to be a strong proponent of freedom of speech, yet he is clearly committed to censorship of any information containing or related to LGBTQ Americans and issues that we face," GLAAD's president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement on the matter.

"This action proves the Trump administration's goal of making it as difficult as possible for LGBTQ Americans to find federal resources or otherwise see ourselves reflected under his presidency," she continued. "Sadly for him, our community is more visible than ever; and this pathetic attempt to diminish and remove us will again prove unsuccessful."

Some of the specific pages that have been removed include information about LGBTQ Pride Month, information on expanding access to HIV prevention and treatment, and more.

Meanwhile, WhiteHouse.gov. webpages about defending reproductive freedoms, the Constitution and other information offered in Spanish now have “Error 404” messages, the latter of which redirects users to the English-language webpage with a button that initially said “Go Home” but has since been changed to “Go To Home Page".

On the matter of The Constitution and Spanish version of the site,principal White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields explained USA Today: "It's day two. We are in the process of developing, editing and tweaking the White House website.

"As part of this ongoing work, some of the archived content on the website went dormant. We are committed to reloading that content in a short timeline. We are committed to bringing back online the Spanish translation section of the website," he added.

