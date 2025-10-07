What a week it’s been for Swifties. Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl, finally landed, and the internet wasted no time flooding it with reactions ranging from glowing praise to utter confusion.

Now that the initial frenzy has started to fade, fans have turned their attention to something rather unexpected, with claims that AI was used in the visuals promoting the album.

Swift launched a treasure-hunt-style promotion, encouraging fans to track down 12 orange doors hidden across 12 cities. Each door featured a QR code which, when scanned, unlocked short video clips.

TikToker @goojiepooj shared some examples of the clips, pointing out visual inconsistencies and saying: "Look at the shape of this window up here and see how it does not match the light coming in […] The shape of the light on the floor is totally inconsistent with the shape of the window."

One clip discovered in Barcelona depicted a gym located inside a high-rise building, where weights and handles appeared to be misaligned. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed a treadmill displaying peculiar buttons, including one labelled 'MOP'.

Another scene featured a sign reading 'Honey' attached to a birdhouse – but in two separate shots, the sign appeared in different fonts.

@goojiepooj Edit: to find the videos search “orange door” plus any of the cities names like Berlin, Paris, or Chicago. “Orange door Santa Monica” is the most obviously ai. these promo videos have been set to private since I made this. How to spot AI in videos 🧐 #taylorswift #ai #tloas





It didn't take long for fans to chime in on the action, with one writing: "Being a billionaire and not paying an actual artist is crazy work like what are you saving your money for."

Another suggested: "I feel like people need to put disclaimers or something when they use AI."

Meanwhile, a third firmly believes "it‘s 100% AI," adding: "Another key giveaway is that there are cuts every 6 seconds and the camera is static aside from simple zooming in/out."

However, many fans appeared unfazed by the claims and were quick to defend the singer.

"AI in Taylor’s videos isn’t a scandal; it’s 2025. Saying she shouldn’t use it because she’s rich is like telling Spielberg to stop using CGI," one person wrote.

Another commented: "There are much bigger things in the world going on right now and this doesn’t even come close to making the list. People need to learn what’s important and what’s not and this isn’t important."

A third added: "Talking like Taylor is sitting in her laptop meticulously generating these videos herself."

Indy100 reached out to Taylor Swift's representative for comment

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.