Taylor Swift claims NSFW new song 'Wood' started from an innocent place

Taylor Swift says steamy new track 'Wood' actually started off totally innocent. (sure, Taylor)

Taylor Swift dropped by The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon that her cheeky new track 'Wood' wasn’t meant to sound... well, that way originally.

“It started from an innocent place!” she insisted, saying it was originally inspired by the idea of knocking on wood for luck — not anything remotely NSFW.

But somewhere between metaphors and studio magic, the list of lucky charms and superstitions got lost amongst the Redwood trees.

