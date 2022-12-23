People have noticed a glaring error in key 'Die Hard' scene

As Christmas is just a couple of days away, many people are settling down to watch holiday films. Some of those classics include Miracle on 34th Street,The Santa Claus and ... Die Hard.

Yes, the 1988 action-thriller shoot 'em up film starring Bruce Willis. But some people noticed a glaring error in a key scene from the film.

Based on the book Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorpe, the film begins with New York City police detective John McClane (played by Willis) arriving in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

McClane has hopes to reconcile things with his estranged wife Holly at an office (played by Bonnie Bedelia) Christmas party held by her employer at Nakatomi Plaza.

However, as McClane is changing his clothes for the vent, the plaza is hijacked by European thieves led by Hans Gruber (played by Alan Rickman).

And as people are watching this classic action film, some hawk-eyed viewers noticed an error in a pivotal scene.

One of those viewers shared a post shared to the subreddit Movie Mistakes.

"I watched Die Hard for the first time tonight. You can see Karl standing in the background after John just strangled him with the chains. I assume he strangled the stunt double. GREAT Christmas movie, by the way!" wrote u/ChrisGrizz

They were referring to one of the ending scenes in the film when McClane and Karl Vresik (played by played Alexander Godunov), Gruber's second-in-command, got into an altercation.

McClane got several kicks to the face and was shot in the shoulder. However, he managed to wrap a chain around Karl's neck and left him hanging by a chain as the roof of the building exploded and everybody fled the scene.

Despite the supposed editing error, it's worth noting that Karl broke away from the chain and went down to the first floor of the building as the hostages were being escorted out. He threw a blanket around himself as a disguise before he took out his assault rifle in an attempt to kill McClane and Holly.

The effort didn't work in Karl's favour as LAPD sergeant Al Powell (played by Reginald VelJohnson) gave him a fatal shot to the heart.

This isn't the first film, let alone a Christmas movie, where there seemed to be an editing mistake.

In a TikTok video from the account @redcobwedb, they noticed an error in How the Grinch Stole Christmas when his eyes went from yellow-green to brown.

"Every time I watch the Grinch, I notice this one little mistake they made, whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards.

"So just Jim Carrey's brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they're back to that," they said.

