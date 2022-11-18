American MMA fighter Dillon Danis punched YouTube-turned-boxer KSI square in the jaw during an explosive Misfits Boxing weigh-in in Austin, Texas.

The two are anticipated to get in the ring with each other next year, but things heated up quickly on Friday.

Danis, a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, is signed to Bellator MMA, but he hasn't fought since 2019.

KSI is on the lookout for his next opponent after having two exhibition bouts in one night last month, and is now promoting a fight under his Misfits Boxing banner.



But not long after the weigh-ins concluded, Danis bowled up to the stage and got into KSI's face, asking him how was, and saying he was "looking small."

KSI told him that he felt excited about everything, to which Danis said he felt the same way before asking, "You gonna sign the contract or no?"

Danis then asked KSI: "You want me to choke you out right here?"

KSI responded: "Nah, you don't need to. But I could knock you out right now if I wanted to."

It was at that moment that Danis, with a slight smile on his face, punched KSI in the jaw.

Security swiftly sprung into action and pulled the two away from each other.

Minutes after that scuffle was settled, Danis continued with his tirade, this time aimed to another person - fellow MMA fighter Anthony Taylor.

Video footage showed Taylor calling Danis about the KSI punch, leading them to head outside the venue and get into a group brawl.

