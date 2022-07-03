A prom night DJ has been criticised and heckled for his choice of song for a prom queen who is in a wheelchair.

The incident, which was captured on TikTok by Celeste Orozco, saw the DJ play the Ed Sheeran hit 'Thinking Out Loud' for the prom queen and king's first dance.

On the surface, given the popularity of that song, there wouldn't appear to be much wrong with the DJ's choice. However, the atmosphere in the room soon turned sour when everyone remembered what the first lyrics of the tune were.

In the opening lines, Sheeran sings: "when your legs don’t work like they used to before." When those first few bars played out as the couple started to dance, you can clearly hear groans and some voices of discontent aimed at the dance from the onlooking crowd.

On the text overlay, Celeste wrote: "This would haunt me for the rest of my life if I were a DJ."

@celesteiliana__ a prom queen crowning moment to remember #fyp #foryoupage #highschool #promqueen





The clip which has been viewed more than 17 million times has been inundated with comments, shocked by the choice of song.

One person wrote: "I FORGOT THE SONG BEGAN LIKE THIS."

Another said: "Ed Sheeran got straight to the point."

A third added: "I would have been so embarrassed and just cried and left. I’m hoping this didn’t ruin her night."

A fourth said: "This is like the equivalent of the pig blood scene from Carrie."

Fortunately, Sarah Mendenhall, the actual prom queen replied to the video herself to say that she wasn't upset at all. She wrote: "Hey everyone so this is me lol... I found it really funny and ironic. I didn’t know what was playing until way after cause I was tryna dance."

Celeste then replied to her saying: "had a great prom night and a good laugh about it the next day @sarahmendenhall4."

All is well that ends well then. We're just glad she still managed to have a good time despite the unfortunate viral fame.

