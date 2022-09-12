TikTok has become the destination for wellness inspiration – but just because one thing works for one person doesn't necessarily mean it'll work for everyone.

A quick trip down the TikTok wellbeing rabbithole, and you'll be greeted with users sharing what they 'eat in a day' and the famed 'clean girl aesthetic' that teaches people to have every aspect of their lives in check.

Well now, there's an emerging trend taking over, with almost 40 million TikTok views—enter: the 5 to 9 before your 9 to 5 routine.

As the name suggests, it encourages full-time workers to kickstart their day at dawn to establish a healthy and productive start to the day.

The everyday activities tend to consist of reading, yoga, walks, chores and indulging in a healthy breakfast.

For the most part, there's nothing remotely dangerous or striking about the trend – and let's face it, people have been getting stuff done before work way before TikTok even existed.

Dr Gina Cleo backed the idea, telling the New York Post, "There are only so many hours in a day and using those hours productively can give us a real sense of achievement."

"Whether it’s spending time on self-care, personal development, or optimising your health and wellbeing, creating a healthy 5 to 9 routine before the 9 to 5 working day, can be a great way to make the most of your waking hours."

However, it's not a one size fits all – and TikTok should not be a substitute for real medical advice.

Dr Cleo emphasised the importance of sleep, being the one of the main components in productivity.

"Potential harms can include sacrificing sleep for ‘productivity’, trying to fit in too much in a day, feeling inefficient when your body needs a sleep-in or rest, being too focused on your routine and consequently neglecting listening to your body’s needs," she told the outlet.



"The 5 to 9 lifestyle is absolutely not for everyone," she added. "If you are naturally a night-owl, then attempting to do anything at 5am or even 7am is likely to feel completely unachievable."

