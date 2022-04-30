A woman has admitted to spending thousands at the vets thinking her dog had a problem with its inside when it was actually down to her husband and his smelly farts.

In a post on the notorious 'Am I the A**hole' Reddit forum, a woman, who was pregnant at the time, explained that she and her husband were often left feeling sick because of the smells that she thought were coming from the dog.

In the since-deleted post, the woman wrote: "We have this dog, Jerry. He is an adorable sweetheart. He has such a sweet and gentle disposition and he doesn't have an unkind bone in his body. I love him dearly.

"A month ago, my husband, Jerry and I were eating dinner when suddenly I smelled something really disgusting. My husband instantly made a face so I knew it wasn't just me.

"I am pregnant and my sense of smell has been a little sensitive in this time.

"I couldn't stand the smell and left the room. Later in bed, my husband told me the dog farted.

"It honestly smelled a little like rotten eggs. I thought it was a one-off because the dog does fart (as do we) but a fart this stinky isn't normal."

She added that she had tried lighting candles and incense but nothing was working and the smell kept coming back. Eventually, she decided to take the pooch to the vets believing that the dog had some sort of illness.

She continued: "My vet recommended a diet change for the dog so I change the diet but the stink continued.

"I was losing my mind and my husband still kept his mouth shut. The vet was extremely confused and ordered a bunch of tests that cost a lot.

"All the tests showed that the dog was fine. I'm losing my mind here. My anxiety started kicking in - what if there's something wrong with him? What if we lose him? I'm so stressed out."

It was only then when she had started to have a breakdown, that her husband decided to confess that it was him all along and nothing to do with the dog at all. In retaliation, she kicked him out of the house.

"I lost it. I kicked him out of the house. He went to stay with his friends. All of our friends are on my side.

"To be clear, I didn't mind he lied in the moment but he knew we were going to the vet, the vet was confused.

"He even went to the vet appointment with me. It takes him a full-on panic attack and mental breakdown to say the truth?

"His mother, who normally thinks the sun shines out his a**, is on my side as well. She call him, in no uncertain terms, an idiot."

When she had cooled off, he was let back in and told to visit a doctor to deal with his problem where he was recommended a diet change. She also added that he would have to pay back at least half of the vet bills which he wasn't happy about at all.

As you can imagine, people were overwhelmingly on the wife's side in this situation. One person wrote: "That was so cruel to the dog. How many times did the vet draw blood for these tests?

"And man, stressing out your pregnant wife for no reason is just putting your baby at risk. He should pay all of the vet costs. He needs to grow himself some maturity before the baby gets here."

Another added: "This too blows my mind. I’m usually not one to jump to conclusions and be dramatic, but who the hell lies to the person they married about a fart?

"Like if you can’t go to the bathroom or fart in front of your significant other unapologetically, then is it even a real relationship?

"I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t marry someone I don’t feel that comfortable with. That sounds miserable having to feel like you need to hide that."

A third person said: "This was funny and sad at the same time. Is this the first time he has done something like this? His actions sound insane."

