Couple lets their dog pick child's gender through a game of catch

A couple has opened up about their wholesome IVF journey after letting their dog choose the unborn child's gender.

Serena and Jacob Cukjati from Texas shared their unique story to TikTok, where they explained how they were finding it hard to decide on their baby's gender.

"Okay, so we haven’t been able to decide if we want to transfer a girl or a boy embryo first. We have two girls and one boy for those of you who are new," Serena told viewers.

She went on to explain how they turned to their dog, Charlie, to choose the embryo. "We wrote boy and girl on each of these balls and we’re going to throw them at the same time. Whichever one he brings back, that’s what we’re going to go with and it’s going to be final," she said.

Serena's partner Jacob then launches the tennis balls, before Charlie goes "back and forth" about his decision on which one to retrieve.

The heartwarming footage concludes with Charlie posing with his chosen ball with the gender blurred out. The onscreen text reads: "Come back on August 7 to find out which embryo Charlie picked!"

@serenacukjati Charlie helped us pick which embryo to transfer first! 🥹🥰🐶🎾 #embryotransfer #genderreveal #genderrevealparty #genderrevealworld #genderrevealideas #genderreveals #embryotransferday





The viral video was soon flooded with comments from people in awe of the idea, with one writing: "LOVE this!! Sending to my husband but no way my dogs would bring neither back though lol."

Another added: "Omg how exciting I can’t wait. This is such a cute way of picking which embryo to transfer. Can’t wait! I am team healthy baby."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "So cute! When your kid gets older they’ll look back at your dog and be like hey you got me here haha so cute."

