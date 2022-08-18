Dog the Bounty Hunter has reportedly been getting tips on the location of Kiely Rodni, a missing California teen - but says there's a reason he is hesitant to join the search.

A representative for the bounty hunter and TV personality informed TMZ of the matter, noting that Dog (real name Duane Chapman) did receive tips for Rodni’s disappearance that are the types of clues he generally uses to turn to leads.

They also told the outlet that he is holding back due to the outrage he caused in his high-profile hunt for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

In that search for the couple, Dog appeared at some family members’ homes, which some critics believed was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Others did worry that it could impede the police investigation.

Since then, Dog made the decision to wait until he gets an invitation from the missing person’s relatives or cops invite from either cops or the missing person’s family.

This also works for cases that go beyond 21 days, which typically go cold, his rep further told TMZ.

That 21-day time frame would come next weekend for Rodni, 16, who vanished at a party at a northern California campground on 5 August.

She was last spotted around 12.30am on Saturday (6 August) by the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

As for the hunt for Petito, the 22-year-old Long Island woman who disappeared during a cross-country trek with her boyfriend, Laundrie,23, had grown in intensity after footage surfaced showing cops talking to the couple before they were seen fighting.

In September, her body was found in Wyoming, and the hunt swiftly switched to finding Laundrie’s location.

Laundrie’s body was eventually found close to his parent’s home in Florida, where he shot himself after admitting to murdering his girlfriend.

