Woman sparks debate after blasting her 'cheap' Secret Santa gift

A woman has sparked a hilarious debate on TikTok after sharing the gifts she received for Secret Santa from one of her choir members.

In a viral clip that's racked up over 1.6 million views, Erika Patrice (@theepkchic) declared she's "not doing Secret Santa no more" following the string of gadgets she was given.

The card said "to my special friend at Christmas," and each item had a thoughtful note attached.

The first item she pulled out was a fan, which she said: "Every one of these tickets here say Greenbrier International so you know they come from Dollar Tree.”

She then went on to reveal an Android phone charger, despite Erika not owning one.

"Who got an Android? Miss Price know I ain’t got no Android," she continued.



Then came along a bag of mints, which she described as being "hard as a brick," while hitting them against her car, before pulling out a car air freshener with the note: "You always smell so good. I figured your car should as well."





The clip was soon flooded with divisive comments, with many jumping to her friend's defence.

"It's cheap and cheesy but she taking the time to write all that out is super cute. Times are tough girl," one person wrote, while another added: "Cheap yes, but each gift was thoughtful."

Meanwhile, others found the humour in it, with one saying they were now "scared" for their upcoming Secret Santa.

One fellow TikToker joked: "Nah, with every gift Ms Price is dragging u through the filth."

Another humoured: "I'm dead, she bought the charger that she has so she can borrow it."

