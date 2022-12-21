Donald Trump has a theory about Elon Musk's embarrassing Twitter poll

Elon Musk is staying true to his word and pledging to stepping down as Twitter CEO after losing his own poll – but Donald Trump thinks there’s more to it than meets the eye.

More than 17 million Twitter users voted after the billionaire posted a poll asking whether or not he should quit as boss of the platform, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.

Musk said on Tuesday (December 21) that he plans on remaining as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job, but that he will leave the post.

Many have viewed the poll as an embarrassing result for Musk, Trump thinks differently.

The former president reacted to the news, claiming that the Twitter CEO actually wants to quit the social media platform.

“I think he wants to step down, I think that’s a good way of stepping down, you know just lose in a poll and say ‘I’m out of here’,” Trump told Chanel Rion of far-right cable network One America News.

The former President also called Musk a “hero” for promoting allegations against Hunter Biden.

He was asked about the Twitter Files series, in which Musk allows journalists to dig into past decisions made on the platform, including banning Trump.

Trump said of Musk: “Yeah, I’d say he is a hero, it’s a big part of his legacy. I think it is more important than other things he has done and it is very important.”

The latest Twitter Files thread alleges FBI involvement in Twitter’s decision to block a New York Post story alleging wrongdoing by Hunter Biden and his father, then-candidate Joe Biden, from being shared in the weeks before the 2020 election. It is yet to be established whether either man has committed any crime in connection with allegations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

