Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s YMCA singalong likened to ‘worst prom table ever’

Elon Musk joined Donald Trump and family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Logo estate, where the pair were spotted vibing to Village People's 'YMCA'.

Footage shared online shows Trump sitting between Musk and his 18-year-old son Barron, with Melania seated next to him.

At one point, the president-elect and incoming head of the Department of Government Efficiency were spotted singing and dancing along to 'YMCA,' a song synonymous with Trump's campaigns.

Musk started with a seated jig before Trump gave him a few taps on his shoulder in the lead-up to the chorus.

Barron watched on, with some noting how "embarrassed" he looked.

"Barron looks uncomfortable," one viewer suggested. "The body language of everyone at that table is weird."

One X/Twitter user said the clip gave "frat bro vibes," while another likened it to the "worst prom table ever."

Many more were fascinated with Trump's love for the song: "I want to know why he loves this song. I am fascinated at this point."

Another joked: "I love how obvious it is that everyone else at the table has HAD IT w/the YMCA."

It comes after the track entered the charts 40 years after its release off the back of Trump's dancing turning into a viral sensation online.

Victor Willis, lead singer of the Village People once asked Trump to stop playing the band's music and thought he'd grow tired of 'YMCA'.

In a statement to NBC News, Willis called Trump's initial use of the track a "nuisance."

"At one point, I thought he'd eventually stop playing it, but that never happened," he said.

