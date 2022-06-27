Playgirl appeared to have run a competition where the winner could sleep with former President Donald Trump.

On Monday (27 June), @oldTrumpTweetz - the Twitter account dedicated to resharing interesting and bizarre moments from the former commander-in-chief - posted a few images from the 1990 Playgirl issue.

The first photo is of the magazine cover, and the others are of the Trump ads.

“He’s rich, almost single and yours for the asking. Here’s how [you can] get the Donald out of your dreams and into your bed,” another photo read.

According to a Snopes fact check in January 2020, Playgirl did run the “Sleep with Donald Trump” contest in 1990.

In the 1990s, Trump was in a messy and public divorce from his first wife, Ivana, which was displayed across New York tabloids.

With Ivana’s claims of “cruel and inhuman treatment” at the hands of Trump, alongside other things, the former couple reached a divorce settlement that reportedly left her with anywhere from $14m to $25m.

Following the wildly talked about divorce, the August 1990 issue of Playgirl magazine teased readers with a cover blurb that said, “Sleep with Donald Trump.”

The publication intended to recreate the success of Playboy with a female audience.

Snopes further notes that the “contest” — which was most likely a PR effort coordinated and paid for by Trump himself and/or a book publisher — was actually little more than deceptive wordplay, which was complimentary of Trump.

Readers of the particular Playgirl issue also discovered that the “prize” to be won in the contest was a pillowcase with Trump’s face silk-screened onto it. With the pillow, they could “lie there whispering sweet nothings in his ear all night.”

Elsewhere, Snopes added that there aren’t any records of the reactions of the winner if there happened to be any.

