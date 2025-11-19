'Ironic' Trump New York magazine cover resurfaces amid ‘quiet, piggy’ controversy

As pressure mounts on Donald Trump over the issue of the Epstein files, the US president has become increasingly aggressive towards members of the media.

He’s branded ABC News correspondent Mary Bruce a “terrible person and a terrible reporter”; labelled another reporter “the worst” for asking a question about far-right commentator Nick Fuentes; and in the most infamous example to make headlines in recent days, he told a female reporter on board Air Force One to be “quiet, piggy”.

Trump had told the reporter that he had a “very bad relationship” with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but when the journalist began to ask a follow-up question, the Republican shouted her down with the remark which has since been condemned by social media users as “disgraceful” and “repugnant”.

Not only that, but the press office for California governor Gavin Newsom responded to the controversial interaction by sharing a New York Magazine cover from 2018 which depicted Trump with a pig snout, alongside the headline: “Not collusion… not incompetence… not cruelty… It’s the corruption, stupid.”

In the accompanying article, in comments which still feel applicable to Trump in 2025, political columnist Jonathan Chait wrote: “Since Trump took office, his pledge to ignore his own interests has been almost forgotten, lost in a disorienting hurricane of endless news.

“It is not just a morbid joke but a legitimate problem for the opposition that all the bad news about Trump keeps getting obscured by other bad news about Trump.”

Awkward.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.