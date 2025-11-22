Watch: Every time Trump has insulted female reporters - and it's a lot

A new montage from Fox News is circulating online highlights a pattern in Donald Trump’s interactions with female reporters over recent months.

The clips show the president repeatedly dismissing questions, interrupting journalists, and using belittling language during press conferences and events.

Viewers have pointed to the compilation as further evidence of Trump’s combative approach to the media, particularly women who challenge him with tough or persistent questioning.

Supporters, however, argue that Trump targets hostile questions rather than specific journalists.

