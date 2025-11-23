It was a White House meeting which stunned social media users because of how well it went, and now people on X/Twitter are ridiculing Donald Trump after he sported a different look a day after his meeting with New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Despite the two previously clashing in the run-up to the mayoral election earlier this month – when Trump branded the democratic socialist a “communist” – the president took to his Truth Social platform following the encounter on Friday to say it was a “great honor” to meet him.

While answering questions from the media, Trump told Mamdani it was “OK’ for him to brand the Republican a “fascist”, said he would “stick up” for the New Yorker over his decision to fly to Washington, and that the city is “going to have hopefully a really good mayor”.

And then, engaging with the press outside the White House on Saturday (22 November), he departed from his usual suit to wear dark red and a black coat, prompting individuals online to say that Trump “immediately [tried] to step his swag up”:

“No way he’s copying the look,” commented another:

A third wrote: “One meeting with Zohran got him moving different”:

And someone else joked it looked like Trump was “about to take in a Broadway show”:

Sharing a clip to social media of his incoming chief of staff, Elle Bisgaard-Church, talking to Spectrum News NY1 after the Trump meeting, Mamdani wrote on X/Twitter that his mayoral campaign was “anchored in the voices of struggling New Yorkers”.

“Yesterday, we brought those voices straight to the Oval Office. We made clear that housing, safety, and lower costs are what New Yorkers need and what our administration will deliver,” he said.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.