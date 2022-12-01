A doomsday preacher has claimed that people getting offended is a sign that the world is ending soon.

Pastor Tom Hughes is an American preacher who believes that the end of time will come when the Lord comes to Earth to return us “home”.

He has a large social media following and on his YouTube channel and Facebook page, he shares videos of his theories.

In one clip, captioned, “The Collapse of Everything!”, Hughes explored things he believes are signs that the end of the world is near, claiming that they will increase in intensity like “in childbirth”.

Some signs included issues like natural disasters and war, but Hughes also claimed that people getting offended at things is also a sign.

Hughes read Matthew 24:7-10, which said: “For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

“All these are the beginning of sorrows. Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake.

“And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.”

Hughes used the Bible passage to attempt to prove that it’s a warning from God.

He said: “Man, you're talking about being offended, you're thinking of the words of Jesus where many will be offended.

“It seems like everywhere you go, everybody is offended. Jesus is telling us that it's actually going to get worse.”

In the comments, many of his followers agreed. One wrote: "God is in charge. He's not surprised by what is going on."

