Trying to find a parking space at a busy supermarket is always an ordeal, but one driver made it worse for everyone by intentionally taking up two spaces – so other shoppers got their revenge.

In a viral TikTok that’s been viewed over 2.4 million times, a man named John revealed what happened. He captioned the video, “this is what happens when your park-like an a**”.

The clip took place in a full-looking car park and showed a Mercedes vehicle that had been parked directly in between two spaces, so other cars couldn’t park close to it on either side.

Text overlay on the clip read: “This is what happens when you park like an A hole.”

The video also showed how the car had been surrounded by multiple trolleys by others shoppers, fencing it in and drawing attention to it.

Meanwhile, a man can be seen drawing on the ground in chalk, marking big arrows pointing towards the car and writing the words “douchebag” and “it’s not a Bentley”, just to make sure everyone had seen it.

Some commenters appeared to be fully onboard with calling out the selfish parking, while others disagreed.

One person wrote: “I aspire to this level of petty.”

Another added: “I support this.”

Someone else said: “I see nothing wrong here. They deserve every cart around their car.”

But, one person commented: “i can't imagine being so bored with my life to do this.”

Another wrote: “imagine caring this much how someone parks.”

