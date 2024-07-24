Dr Disrespect posts strange new photo weeks after Twitch ban revelations

Renowned streamer Dr Disrespect has posted a new mysterious photo on his X / Twitter account just weeks after revelations about why he was banned on Twitch.

He confirmed he was banned from the streaming platform in 2020 for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



Dr Disrespect received a huge backlash online after making the admission; monetisation on his YouTube channel has since been suspended too.

He has now changed the header on his X / Twitter page to an image of a fishing float with an angry face on it which looks lonely in choppy waters out at sea in a dark and moody looking picture.

Some social media users have speculated that fishing signals vacation as Dr Disrespect announced he was taking an extended break in his last stream and that the tone of the photo is reflective of how he might be feeling.

Dr Disrespect previously posted a lengthy statement on X / Twitter.

He said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes.

"Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate but nothing more.

"Nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed, I never even met the individual."

Dr Disrespect used to work for Sledgehammer Games but built up his own persona streaming games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and PUBG: Battlegrounds.



He built a huge following and had more than four million followers on Twitch but was banned from the platform in June 2020 - the reason was never confirmed until Dr Disrespect made that statement.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings