The daughter of Dubai's ruler has seemingly announced her divorce on Instagram after a year of marriage.

Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to her official Instagram to share the news about her separation from industrialist Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, just two months after welcoming a baby girl.

"As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you," she wrote. The repetition is seemingly the old practice of Islamic divorce or triple talaq, where Muslim men can divorce women by stating it three times verbally.

Under Islamic law, triple talaq is not an option for women. Women can only seek divorce through khula, involving a formal request to a court with a valid reason for divorce proceedings.

Sheikha Mahra signed off the Instagram post by writing: "Take care / Your ex-wife."

It didn't take long for followers to flood Sheikha Mahra with well wishes and praise.

"Setting up the example to stand for right, more power to you," one wrote, while another added: "[This is] something I [have] never seen. I loved it when women take charge."

"I find it empowering when a woman recognizes her worth and confidently stands her ground," a third penned.

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: "Wishing you peace, strength and happiness ahead!"

It comes after the princess previously shared a post of her with her daughter with the caption: "Just the two of us."

Sheikha Mahra's family or her husband have not yet publicly commented on the news.

