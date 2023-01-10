5 Easter Eggs you probably didn't spot in Avatar 2

In 2009, Canadian film director James Cameron released the blockbuster hit Avatar.

And more than a decade later, he decided to delve back into the world of the blue-skinned Pandorans for a second installment, The Way of Water, which was released on 16 December.

The over three-hours-long film, which features beautiful cinematography, is centred around the original film's main characters Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri ( played by Zoe Saldaña), as they continue on their journey as parents, navigating the world.

And with the all-star cast, incredible plot line and over $1.7bn in sales at the box office, it's safe to say The Way of Water has been well received.

But in the midst of it all, you might have missed some Easter eggs and hidden details in the film.

Below, we've rounded up five of those instances.

The effects of evolution

On Pandora, there are 15 different Na'vi clans, although we haven't been introduced to them all.

However, The Way of Water zeroes in on Metkayina, who have a greenish tint to their complexion, easily blending dwell in the water, while the Omaticaya Clan live in the jungle.

The Metkayina also have other physical attributes, such as webbed fingers to help them swim.

Kiri's messianic presence

Kiri is a new character, the daughter of scientist Grace Augustine (played by Sigourney Weaver) and an unknown father.

It is suggested that she was a miraculous conception and is Eywa's child.

Eywa, a deity consideredthe Great Mother, is the biological guiding force of life for Pandora and the Na'vi.

This is essentially similar to Mother Mary becoming pregnant with Jesus Christ in Christianity.

The Sky People's territory is named after a military strategy

The Sky People, which are humans in the film, are the primary source of devastation and destruction.

And their city, called "Bridgehead City," is a reference to the military strategy bridgehead, which is a strong position that is secured inside an opposing territory to attack or advance.

The Sky People believe the Na'vi are an "insurgency"

Humans believe Pandora is theirs and refer to the Omaticaya as an "insurgency."

Jake's understanding of Sky People technology helps him become an asset to the Omaticaya because he leads them into the Na'vi's sacred Hallelujah Mountains.

Jake also utilizes Native American tactics from centuries ago, such as raiding trains to steal weapons.

Jake reveals himself to the Sky People through technology

Jake, who is technically human, was embraced by the Na'vi, but he still taps into the Sky People's ways.

He trained the Omaticaya to steal human weapons, declaring war against the Sky People using their own technology.

And when Kiri finds herself in a coma, Jake seeks Sky People doctors to help her.

This, unfortunately, allows antagonist Colonel Quaritch (played by Stephen Lang) to find out where Jake is.

