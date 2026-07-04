Dolly Parton has led the heartfelt messages to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the couple made a generous $2 million donation to her Imagination Library charity.

The donation comes in the wake of their star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding, which has taken over headlines and feeds.

In a personal Instagram message, Parton said she was "blown away and overjoyed" by the gesture.

The country music legend went on to say that the newlyweds had made it clear they had made "giving back a key part of [their] lives".

She also couldn't resist ending on a humorous note, joking: "When you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby."

The donation forms part of the couple's reported $26 million given to at least 20 charities this week, as brands and organisations continue taking to social media to express their appreciation.





Parton's words were echoed by several charities, which turned to Instagram to publicly thank the newlyweds for their donations.

City Harvest





Food Bank For NYC





New York Cares





Los Angeles Regional Food Bank





Harvesters – The Community Food Network







The Store





Helping Harvest





Rhode Island Community Food Bank





Feeding America





ASPCA





Grammy Museum Foundation





Education Through Music





Answer The Call





Musical Mentors





After School All Stars









Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center











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