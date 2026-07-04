Taylor Swift’s wedding turned into the Met Gala 2.0 – here’s who showed up

It’s finally happened: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married.

After months of speculation, rumours, and armchair detectives dissecting every move, the couple turned New York into a star-studded spectacle, with the Empire State Building lit up in blue in honour of the wedding tradition "something blue".

Before even getting into the celebrity guest list (which could rival the Met Gala), the ceremony at Madison Square Garden was officiated by none other than comedian Adam Sandler. In a statement shared with The Independent, Swift’s representative confirmed Sandler's involvement and also revealed that Swift chose not to have any bridesmaids.

Instead, her brother Austin Swift took on the role of Man of Honour, while Jason Kelce stood by the groom as Best Man.

It was also confirmed that both Swift and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture pieces, designed by Jonathan Anderson, Dior's creative director across women’s, men’s and haute couture, in close collaboration with the couple.

To mark the occasion, huge pink screens outside the arena flashed "JUST MARRIED", as congratulatory messages from fans poured in online. Inevitably, though, Donald Trump still managed to make it about himself.

It didn't take long for attention to turn to the guest list, as celebrities were spotted coming and going from Madison Square Garden.

Selena Gomez

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Hugh Grant

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Bradley Cooper

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Gigi Hadid

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Camila Cabello

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Karlie Kloss

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Lena Dunham

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Ice Spice

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Zoë Kravitz

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Ethan Hawke

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Graham Norton

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Dakota Johnson

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Sombr

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Ed Sheeran

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Jason Sudeikis

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Benson Boone

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Jessica Alba

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Jimmy Fallon

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Tommy Hilfiger

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Ellie Goulding

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