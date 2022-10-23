The year was 2011 when Sophia Grace Brownlee rose to fame aged eight with her cousin, Rosie McClelland, aged five, after performing Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' on Ellen.

Now 19, Brownlee has announced she is pregnant – and the internet feels super old.

The young girls received international attention for their adorable debut 11 years ago, which has since been racked up more than 43 million views on YouTube.

They even met the rapper, who said: "Within five seconds of seeing this video, I was calling everyone I knew and I was also receiving a billion emails. Everyone was like 'you have to see this little girl' – she blew me away."

Here's the clip to refresh your memory:

Sophia Grace's Show Stopping Performance! www.youtube.com

In a YouTube vlog, Brownlee admitted that her fans were "going to be very shocked" by the surprise announcement, before revealing she had "four months left to go."



"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Brownlee said in the video. "So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."

IM PREGNANT... | SOPHIA GRACE www.youtube.com

She told viewers that "everything was fine" following her recent 20-week scan and her initial "shock" when she discovered she was pregnant.

"I got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it. And I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have," Brownlee told her fans.

Brownlee said she felt "very, very sick for a long time" at the beginning of the pregnancy, and so, delayed telling people until she felt ready to do so.

"That was literally so cool because it's like, mad to think that there's literally another like, life inside of you," Brownlee said, speaking about hearing the baby's heartbeat for the first time. "So that was super cool."

