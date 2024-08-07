Elon Musk has been called out for ‘talking s***’ after leaning into far-right rhetoric over recent days online, having been questioned by the likes of Alastair Campbell and Piers Morgan online.

Musk has taken it upon himself to challenge Sir Keir Starmer over recent days, launching a tirade on Twitter/X over the UK’s handling of crime and repeatedly implied that communities are treated differently under the law under so-called ‘two-tier policing’.

Musk also posted on Monday that “civil war is inevitable” – a comment which was condemned by Downing Street, with a spokesperson that there is “no justification for comments like that”.

It comes as misinformation on Twitter/X has been blamed for helping to fuel racist far-right riots and attacks.

Campbell called out Musk's rhetoric online Getty Images

One of his recent posts saw Musk ask: “Why does the UK media, with a few exceptions, just parrot the government?”

Campbell, former director of communications under Tony Blair and now co-host of The Rest is Politics podcast, responded by asking him why he was talking “utter s***”.

“They don’t. Believe me,” Campbell wrote, before adding: “Why do you talk such utter shite? And why are you morphing into a sovereign individual narcho-capitalist narcissist with fascist leanings? Some journey you’ve been on.”

Hitting out at Musk in another post, Campbell wrote: "Someone who knows [Musk] explained that being rich and famous and quite powerful isn’t enough. What he really wants is for people to think that he is really funny. And it really makes him angry that nobody does. So he keeps trying harder. And gets angrier. And sillier. And nastier. And then ends up loving being loved by fascists."

Presenter Morgan also pushed back at one of Musk’s social media posts, which saw the Twitter/X CEO ask Starmer: "Why aren’t all communities protected in Britain?"

Morgan questioned misinformation on the platform, writing: “Elon, fake news was posted that the triple child-killer was a Muslim illegal immigrant who came in on a small boat and was on a terror watchlist. This prompted far-right rioters to attack Muslims & asylum seekers. I haven't seen you mention/condemn any of this?”

