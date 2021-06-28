Twitter rips into life-sized Elon Musk statue in NYC: ‘Please stop littering’

A 6-foot bronze ‘one-of-a-kind’ statue of Elon Musk plonked in the middle of New York has Twitter users cackling, because it doesn’t really look anything like him.

No, it’s not April Fools - it’s Elon Musk’s 50th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than with a life-sized statue of the tech tycoon? Well, social media users can think of many.

The investing app Public.com took to Twitter to share New York’s newest edition along with its location for curious locals.

They said:

“Because Elon’s ambition (and maybe ego) is definitely not miniature, we dropped a life-sized statue on 14th St. and The High Line stairs in NYC.

One ‘lucky’ person has the chance of taking it home (@public (Twitter))

“Go say hi.”

As always, the response on Twitter didn’t disappoint. One user likened the statue to Edgar from Men in black:

One joked about the location of the statue, “Very close to the Hudson River, very convenient”

There were some comparisons to the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo statue, which was criticised for not looking anything like the soccer star.

Another pointed out, “Doesn’t look like anyone. Please stop littering.”

While another enthused user tweeted, “Wow thanks a giant ugly statue no one asked for”

One joked, “i’m gonna wreck into it with my Tesla Model S Plaid Edition electric vehicle”

Oh, and if you happen to be one of the few that take a liking to the statue, you can do Twitter a huge favour and keep it in the privacy of your own home. Public.com are auctioning the 6-foot Musk statue with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to First Generation Investors.

If life-sized Elon isn’t your thing, they’re also giving away 100 miniature statues to celebrate.

It’s currently got 5 watchers so you might be in luck!

Elon is yet to comment about the eh, uncanny resemblance...