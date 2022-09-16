Elon Musk's college girlfriend has ventured into a unique side hustle selling personal memorabilia from their one-year relationship. The auctioned items have racked up $165,000 (£144,000) in the process.

Jennifer Gwynne, 48, from South Carolina, was dating the Tesla founder during their time at the University of Pennsylvania, where Musk pursued a double major in physics and in business.

Musk broke off the romance when he graduated and moved to California, telling her he couldn't keep in touch over the phone because it seemed like a waste of time, according to Gwynne.

"We broke up just before he started conquering the world," Gwynne said.

Gwynne turned to Boston-based RR Auction with a collection of never-before-seen photos, a copy of his original coursework ($7,753/£6,793), a 14k-gold gifted necklace ($51,008/£44,690) and a birthday card in which he calls her "boo boo" ($16,643/£14,583).

The photos show a youthful Musk hanging out with his then-girlfriend and friends on and around campus.

One photo, that Musk has recently put as his Twitter display picture, sold for $9,375 (£8,200).

Shutterstock





Another auctioned photo sold for an astonishing $21,889 (£19,192), which shows Musk fooling around upside down.



Speaking about their relationship to the Daily Mail, Gwynne shared: "We met in the fall of 1994. I was a junior, and he was a senior... we were in the same dorm, and we worked together.

Shutterstock





"His shy nature attracted me at first... he used to be my type," she said, before describing Musk as "sweet, kind, smart and engaging."



She continued: "He was very intense, very focused on his studies. Back then he was always talking about electric cars... he was definitely going somewhere. He just saw school as a stepping stone."

