Elon Musk recently opened up about his brief tenure as the head of Donald Trump's DOGE.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s (9 December) The Katie Miller Podcast, the tech mogul was asked whether he considered his work with DOGE a success. He simply quipped: "We were a little bit successful."

Musk went on to reiterate that the project was "somewhat successful," explaining that he had "stopped a lot of funding" that he described as making no sense.





He further suggested that two to three per cent of government payments "really should not be" going out and admitted that in reality, "it's actually quite hard to stop."

When podcast host Katie Miller – wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller – asked whether he would step back into his role at DOGE, Musk was blunt: "No, I don't think so."

Instead, he said he would have redirected his energy towards his own companies, adding, "and they wouldn't have been burning the cars," in reference to the wave of Tesla vandalism that occurred when he began his work with the Trump administration.

Elsewhere in the hour-long interview, Musk revealed that he had initially wanted to call the agency the Government Efficiency Commission. However, DOGE became the final name, a "made-up name," inspired by internet suggestions.

Musk's time as the head of DOGE came to an end in May.

At the time, Trump said the billionaire had done a "fantastic job" and that "Americans owe him a great debt of gratitude".

He also said: "Elon has worked tirelessly helping to lead the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations."

