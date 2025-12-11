The White House's latest move has been dubbed the "pettiest yet" after taking aim at font styles. Yep, you heard that correctly.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ditched Calibri and ordered the office to return to Times New Roman, reversing a shift from the Biden administration. Rubio's predecessor, Antony Blinken, had argued that Calibri was more accessible for people with visual disabilities.

Rubio called the previous choice a "wasteful" diversity move and said he wanted to move toward a "more formal and professional" Times New Roman.

The change went into effect on 10 December, applying to both internal and external documents.

"Although switching to Calibri was not among the department’s most illegal, immoral, radical or wasteful instances of DEI it was nonetheless cosmetic," Rubio's cable, obtained by The Associated Press and The New York Times, said.

"Switching to Calibri achieved nothing except the degradation of the department’s correspondence," he continued, suggesting it also clashed with the font style in the State Department letterhead.

Unsurprisingly, people had strong opinions about the random shift. One wrote: "Health care, food, housing... skyrocketing costs everywhere. But thanks, Trump Administration, for focusing on the real fight: Calibri vs. Times New Roman."

Another joked, "Why does everyone have it in for Calibri? Times New Roman and Apatos are not better".

A third had an even better suggestion:

One chimed in: "Fonts cannot be 'woke', and in fact, this is the stupidest waste of time I've heard of. The only way to increase professionalism is to remove Trump from the White House."

Meanwhile, another quipped: "They're inventing new levels of complete bull**** in the Trump administration. How is Calibri DEI?"

...Because nothing says 'professionalism' like a font feud.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.