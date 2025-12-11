GTA 6 LIVE: Huge new gameplay features revealed through 'backporting' to GTA Online

Huge new GTA 6 gameplay features may have been uncovered after Rockstar Games "likely backported" elements of Grand Theft Auto 6 into the GTA Online: A Safehouse In the Hills update.

Fans continue to wait for new GTA 6 content, such as a new trailer, screenshots or official artwork, after Rockstar delayed the release date to 19 November 2026.

GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new rumours, leaks, map details and speculation.

Follow the indy100 GTA 6 live blog below for real-time updates, gameplay leaks, release date news and reactions as they happen.

Mission Creator A new Mission Creator has been added into GTA Online with @videotechuk_ saying Rockstar has "absolutely gone above and beyond with this". Tools for players to create their own experiences and missions are heavily speculated to feature in GTA 6 after Rockstar acquired FiveM, the primary platform that hosts a number of incredibly popular GTA RP (role-playing) servers, in 2023. And with the new Mission Creator now in GTA Online, this could offer a glimpse of what to expect in GTA 6. @videotechuk_ posted on X / Twitter: "The new Mission Creator is about to change GTA Online. Rockstar Games has absolutely gone above and beyond with this. It lets you make up cutscenes, provides the ability to select any door (Pacific Standard included) to unlock interiors, lets you remove world objects. "It really unlocks a whole new potential of possibilities here for the Rockstar community."

Jimmy to feature in GTA 6? There are claims online that Jimmy could appear in GTA 6 after an in-game text message has been discovered. Jimmy is the son of Michael and Amanda who feature in the new GTA Online update and renowned dataminer Tex2 claims to have found an in-game text that suggests he could make an appearance in GTA 6. A screenshot claims the text said: "Did you meet my parents?? Wtf I tell them I'm moving out of state and they immediately go looking for a replacement kid? Ugh whatever. Welcome to the family I guess?" Tex2 then said on GTAForums: "It should show up for any arcade owners but it seems to be bugged or Rockstar disabled it at the last minute." @GameRoll_ added: "It seems like we don't even know if the text is still in the game, it could've been cut. If that is the case, just to be safe I'd just ignore it and assume it doesn't exist because if it's not in the game it ain't canon. Just a little disclaimer, I still think this is super interesting." Jimmy appearing in GTA 6 has not been officially confirmed and this is speculation and rumour at this time.

Parody AI A new parody artificial intelligence (AI) system called Angel has been introduced with one online saying Rockstar is "wild" for including this. That's because in one case while performing yoga, Angel makes rather suggestive comments and noises as the player performs different positions.

Driverless cars Driverless cars have been seen roaming the streets in GTA Online. @GTAVI_Countdown said: "The new company 'KnoWay' parodies the real-life robotaxi service Waymo and it's linked to a delivery and logistics company in GTA 6 called 'Sahara' which is a parody of Amazon."



Huge new gameplay features revealed through 'backporting' to GTA Online A prominent X / Twitter account has claimed there are new gameplay features in the GTA Online: A Safehouse In the Hills update that have been "likely backported" from GTA 6. @GTAVI_Countdown posted a clip of a main character in GTA Online now being able to work out with the addition of gyms. There have been a number of new gameplay features added into GTA Online that could feature in GTA 6 and we'll be rounding up the biggest additions that have been spotted on social media.

GTA Online update now live Rockstar Games' latest big update for GTA Online called A Safehouse In the Hills is now live. A social media post said: "Status is everything. Take your rightful place amongst the city's elite with a lavish new mansion property. "GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills, now available."

Reaction to more release date delay fears from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to fears Rockstar Games could delay GTA 6 yet again after the game was omitted from a PlayStation tease looking ahead to games releasing in 2026. niffum1 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Does this mean even Sony is cautious / doubtful about the release of GTA 6 in 2026? Or is this basically soft confirmation that the game is delayed?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts with the vast majority dismissing the claims. CaterpillarPuzzled50 said: "Probably because trailer is not ready. They will surely do it in their own way as most of cases." Nicholas7907 said: "There's a reason why they're called Rockstar Games. They're making their own rules. They don't need no event to promote their game, instead they can give us the trailer (or some other news) out of the blue and it's going to blow up the internet anyway. Relax." Hot_Operation_2390 said: "You guys should really stop thinking everything means something." Johnny0230 said: "The new date was announced a month ago and the game's release is 11 months away. I definitely rule out any supposed confirmation of a new date; they're probably just waiting for the new trailer." Again to be clear, it's not confirmed GTA 6 has been delayed again from its release date of 19 November 2026. This is all rumour and speculation.

Release date delay fears grow again from PlayStation tease There are fears Rockstar Games could delay GTA 6 yet again after the game was omitted from a PlayStation tease looking ahead to games releasing in 2026. GTA 6 was initially scheduled to release in Autumn 2025. It was delayed once to 26 May 2026 and then again to 19 November 2026.

PlayStation recently posted a teaser of "must-play" games coming out in 2026 and GTA 6 was missed out, causing fans to speculate on social media there is no guarantee GTA 6 will release in 2026 and it could be delayed yet again. To be clear, this is all speculation and rumour at this time with the current release date officially being 19 November 2026.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.