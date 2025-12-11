'Evil and boring': SZA slams White House for 'rage baiting artists' for engagement

R&B singer SZA has hit out at the White House over its apparent tactic of “rage baiting” artists to get “free promo”.

Her comments come after the official White House X/Twitter account posted a video that used her song “Big Boys”, all about cuffing season in relationships, which was performed as a Saturday Night Live sketch, in an ICE deportation video.

The White House captioned the video, “WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN”. In it, it showed clips of immigration agents chasing and arresting people, putting them in handcuffs.

It comes not long after the Donald Trump administration used a Sabrina Carpenter song in a video , sparking the star to slam their “evil” use of her music.

Carpenter and SZA are far from the only artists who have had their music used by the Trump administration without permission.

The apparent strategy of the White House using musicians’ music in the hopes it provokes a response to increase engagement has been clocked and subsequently slammed by SZA.

She wrote in an X/Twitter post: White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity + shock and awe tactics ..Evil n Boring.”

“This is what we have been saying ….” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Glad she called it out because that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

Someone else argued: “They are only ‘thriving’ off of things or people that are hot rn… without them they’d be nothing.”

“I trust SZA to clock that tea,” another wrote.

A White House spokesperson told indy100: “Thank you, SZA, for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America’s ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities.”

