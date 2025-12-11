Beyoncé makes 'legendary' Met Gala comeback as co-chair - here's what we know

Beyoncé’s Beyhive is buzzing with excitement after news broke that the star will make her Met Gala return after 10 years – not simply as an attendee, but as a co-chair.

Fashion’s biggest night is set to take place in May 2026 at New York’s prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Alongside Condé Nast’s Anna Wintour, Beyoncé will co-chair the event with a line-up that includes award-winning actress Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams.

This year’s theme, Costume Art, has been described by theme curator Andrew Bolton as a "huge moment for the Costume Institute".

"It will be transformative for our department, but I also think it’s going to be transformative to fashion more generally — the fact that an art museum like The Met is actually giving a central location to fashion," he shared.

Beyoncé last attended the Met Gala in 2016, having previously served as a chair in 2013. Naturally, fans are ecstatic, flooding social media with their reactions.

"Beyoncé knows how to break the internet even before the event," one quipped, while another added, "Beyoncé co-chairing? The Met’s about to get a serious power upgrade".

One penned: "Met Gala 2026 officially upgraded to the Metyoncé Gala."

Another chimed in: "Beyoncé co-chairing feels like the Met Gala just levelled up again."

Meanwhile, one captured the mood on social media perfectly: "Beyoncé returning to the met feels like the earth just shifted a little."

Let the countdown begin.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.