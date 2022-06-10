Elon Musk may work around a hundred hours a week, but he still finds time for a shady tweet or two.

From airing his fraught relationship with fellow Billionaire Bill Gates to challenging Russian leader Vladamir Putin to a fight, the Tesla CEO has now hilariously responded to the "straight talking, straight forward" former British politician George Galloway.

Galloway has presented shows on Russian state-owned Radio Sputnik service and the Kremlin-linked RT network, formerly known as Russia Today. British sanctions in March shut the channel down in the country.

His official Twitter account has now been marked with a disclaimer that reads: "Russian state-affiliated media" – and Galloway's certainly not happy about it, calling it a "lie."

Galloway launched a defamation case against Twitter at the High Court in Dublin. According to the National News, he also claims that the platform unlawfully processed his data by labelling and censoring his account.

He said that Twitter’s “unjust labelling of honestly held political views is the New McCarthyism and it must be held accountable”.

It didn't take long for Musk to respond – ironically, in Russian.

The translation read: "sorry comrade".

Users found the response hilarious, with one calling it the "world's greatest tweet ever."

Another penned: "I know, I know, but you’ve got to admit this is hilarious!"

"I still think Elon Musk is as close to a Bond villain in real life as possible, but fair play, this is legitimately funny," a third added.

Meanwhile, another user joked: "Why buy Twitter when you can win the internet for free..."

Musk struck a $44bn (£35bn) deal to buy the social media platform in April but has since threatened to pull out unless Twitter provides information about how many fake accounts there are.

In a letter to Twitter, he said the platform had “refused to provide the information that Mr. Musk has repeatedly requested since May 9, 2022 to facilitate his evaluation of spam and fake accounts on the company’s platform”.

Now, Twitter plan on granting the SpaceX founder his wish, giving him access to its “firehose” of raw data on the millions of tweets posted daily, according to the Washington Post.

