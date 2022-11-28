Elon Musk's ex-partner Grimes shared a series of risque snaps this weekend, baring all as a part of her Halloween costume from last month.

The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, penned: "Never got around to posting my Halloween costume / MALENIA, BLADE OF MIQUELLA".

Grimes - who shares two children, X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl, with Musk, 51 - emulated the Elden Ring character sporting a white gladiator helmet and sword while showing her toned body and intricate tattoos.

Fellow Instagrammers flocked to the post to compliment Grimes, with one gushing: "This is an expression of art, I wish people would stop sexualising women's bodies." They reiterated: "This is art. This is beautiful and natural."

Another joked: "Grimes the rest of the costume isn't loading."

Others, however, questioned how the post was still live given Instagram's strict nudity policy that saw many celebrities such as Madonna have past posts removed.



"Is this allowed here?" One quizzed, while another said: "This won't stay up long."

A third user claimed: "Meanwhile, I post a picture in a bikini and it gets removed in minutes."









According to Instagram's official community guidelines, they do not allow nudity but offer a handful of exceptions, such as post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding. The social media app also states that nude paintings and sculptures are acceptable.



The platform acknowledges that while "people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature", nudity is simply not allowed.

"This includes photos, videos and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks," they wrote.

"It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth-giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed."

