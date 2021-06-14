Elon Musk is selling his only home as he makes good on promise to give up all of his houses

Elon Musk is selling his last remaining house, according to a tweet he sent early Monday, as part of his pledge to give up all of this possessions.

The billionaire wrote: “Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.”

Musk announced in May 2020 that he planned to get rid of all his homes. He is believed to have sold seven now, including one that belonged to Gene Wilder.

In December, he told the Wall Street Journal he was relocating full-time to Texas, which does not collect state income or capital gains tax for individuals, meaning he’s going to be paying even less in taxes than before. He is currently the second richest person on Earth.

He also wanted to leave California because he was unhappy with their Covid restrictions, wanting more freedom during the state’s winter boom of death and illness.

He spent much of the pandemic endorsing Covid conspiracies and encouraging fans to ignore safety protocol.

At his California Tesla plant, The Verge reported at least 450 Covid cases following its May 2020 reopening.

In a response to a fan asking on June 9th if he was doing this “focus on Mars and making us multiplanetary,” Musk said yes.

The concept of getting rid of seven houses in order to focus on making other planets habitable is, obviously, not really something anyone on else is thinking about, and doesn’t really make sense.

But the decision to get rid of the homes is seen as extremely endearing to Musk’s fans, who like to think of the second richest man on Earth as a hyper-focused genius who spends most of his time solving the planet’s major issues.

Meanwhile, other billionaires don’t even think the Musk’s Mars concept, which seems to center around creating jobs on the red planet, is as good as their plans, and are hoping to come up with better ideas.